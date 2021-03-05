Champion Roofing: family owned and operated for over a decade

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Next up on the WTAJ 2021 Home Show is Champion Roofing, a company that started from the ground up.

According to owner Brent Zimmerman, the company is a family partnership with 12 employees in the office, five of which are family members. Additionally, there are four crews who work on the homes and businesses themselves.

Serving 13 counties in Central Pennsylvania, Zimmerman said his experience in the roofing business dates back almost 20 years ago.

The roofing company installs several different types of roofs, which includes shingle, metal, commercial and flat roofs.

In addition to roofing, they also offer two different vinyl siding options: standard vinyl and insulated vinyl. For high wind areas, they even offer composite siding.

Zimmerman also has a strong background in windows, so they will be bringing new products in soon. As of this week, they are authorized Anderson Windows Dealers.

He said they are in business in this community because it is and always will be their community, too.

“It’s even more important to us that we actually add value back to our community, not only doing great products installs, but we also do benevolence give back to our community to help people in need.”