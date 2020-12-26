Champion Life Church welcomes community to free Christmas meal

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas might be over, but we are still in the season of giving. Champion Life Church welcomed the community to their annual free hot Christmas meal Saturday.

This tradition of eleven years keeps bringing everyone together.

“It’s turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, its all the fixings,” lead pastor, Champion Life Church, James Baldwin said.

Members of the church said they want to make sure people who are alone on the holidays or who can’t afford to cook a big meal for themselves can still enjoy a Christmas dinner.

“If you’re living alone its a lot to make a big turkey and all the fixings to go with that so this allows people to just get a holiday meal, a Christmas meal, and people are extremely appreciative some people come back every year, some people we’ve gotten to know because we see them,” Baldwin said.

It’s much more than just a free meal.

“When we build those relationships year after year it brings us closer together,” associate pastor, Champion Life Church, Devin Spradling said.

The dinner is usually eat in, but with the pandemic, it was take out only for this time around.

The church had a high turnout at their thanksgiving dinner, and that led them to prep for 200 meals this Christmas.

“Particularly with everything going on a lot of people have not been able to travel and obviously with COVID-19 so we did anticipate an estimated higher number of meals than normal,” Spradling said.

The church hopes to offer these holiday meals for years to come with the help of donations and support from the community.

Depending on the needs of the community, Champion Life plans to do more local outreach in 2021.