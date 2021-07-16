Challenge to go plastic-free for the month of July

Blair County (WTAJ)- Although July is halfway over; there’s still some time to pledge to the Plastic Free July. This movement is meant to minimize the use of single-use plastic items. Those products may include bags, cups, straws, and other things you may use once.

Wildfire, an eco-friendly store in Altoona, has products made of aluminum and steel. They also provide refillable soaps and laundry detergent. They’re Blair County’s first eco-friendly store. Wildfire owner Emily McCarty says to start small toward a sustainable lifestyle. These small steps could mean switching to reusable straws, cups, or shopping bags.

“I always tell people to start in a certain room of your house, whether it be the kitchen or your bathroom,” McCarty said. “I noticed it’s a lot easier to start with a room and go from there.”

Plastic Free July started in 2011 and is an initiative of the Plastic Free Foundation. It originated from Western Australia and is now one of the most influential environmental campaigns in the world. The goal is to reduce the use of plastic far beyond the month.