“Chalk the Block” coming back to Somerset with precautions

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 4th annual “Chalk the Block,” is coming back to Somerset as organizers take precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature four professional chalk artists, a food truck and plenty of music.

Executive Director of Somerset Inc., Regina Coughenour, says this year’s event will have a different look because of the virus and encourages everyone to check out the artwork in the coming weeks, instead of just the weekend of the event.

“Typically for a festival we are eager to welcome visitors and travelors to our beautiful Laurel Highlands but this time, in the interest of everyone’s safety, we are encouraging visitors and anyone who would be interested in seeing the artwork to check it out online.”

The festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. on the corners of North Center Avenue and West Main Street.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.