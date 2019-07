SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 3rd annual Chalk Festival is coming to Somerset County this weekend.

The festival will be held Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at the intersection of North Center Avenue and West Main Street. Saturday, the event goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will feature live art from the “Chalking Dad,” who is known for his larger than life chalk art. There will also be live music and food.