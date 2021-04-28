Chainsaw thefts and burglary lead to charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is accused of stealing chainsaws from tree-trimming trucks.

Nathaniel Gibbons, 31, of Central City, was in a garage surrounded by chainsaws when state police stopped by to question him about the April 5 and April 6 thefts of $2,300 in chain saws from a tree-trimming company’s work trucks that had been parked next to the Shade Township Municipal Building, according to charges filed by state police.

Gibbons name came up as a possible suspect and when state police checked the area, they found out Gibbons had been spending time at a home on Lambert Street in Central City. When a trooper stopped by the home, Gibbons was in the garage and started shaking and acting extremely nervous, according to the charges.

Chainsaws were sitting around on the floor of the garage and Gibbons confessed to taking the chainsaws with another man, state police noted.

State police said two saws were found under brush piles after a search of the property after Gibbons said some had been hidden.

The stolen chainsaws were a Stihl 271, a Stihl 261 and a Stihl 201T, along with a Poulan P3816, Shin Daiwa , Husqvarna 120 Mark 2 and a Craftsman 358. In all, the chainsaws recovered were valued at a total of $3,200.

Gibbons is also charged in the April 23 burglary of a Shade township garage where a Champion generator, several thousand rounds of various ammunition and $500 in cash were stolen, according to charges filed in that case.

State police said Gibbons was seen driving into a wooded area off Shade Street in Central City on Sunday before leaving a short time later. A witness allegedly found the generator from the burglary hidden beneath a camouflage coat under a pine tree.

Gibbons remains free on two unsecured $25,000 bonds with a preliminary hearing slated for May 12 before Magisterial District Judge William Seger.