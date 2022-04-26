ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is returning to Elk County after being canceled for the past two years.

From April 27 to April 30, carvers will be displaying tons of their finished pieces to sell and will also do live demonstrations. The event will also have food, entertainment and a small auction.

The chainsaw carving will take place at the Ridgway Mills Campground at 260 West Main Street in Ridgway. More information about the event can be found on the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous website.