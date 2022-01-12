Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous returns to Ridgway this spring

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longstanding tradition in Elk County is making its grand return this spring. The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway is returning this year. This is the 22nd year the event will take place, after having been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The event is happening April 27-30 at the Ridgway Mills, at 260 West Main St in Ridgway. The carvings longtime organizer Liz Boni said more than 70 carvers from across the country, including Colorado and Washington State will be in attendance, as well as many local carvers. She even has carvers from England and Canada set to attend, if border travel is allowed.

The event is free to the public, and the Carvers Rendezvous will have many designs going on to witness, as well as live music and vendors in attendance. Event-goers can see these artists carve some of these designs, as well as purchase works they have available for sale.

“I just love the fact that people enjoy it. That they love seeing this. I mean it’s really something to see. You see all this stuff happening, it’s like art happening right in front of you. It’s fast and it’s quick and it’s just incredible. It’s a lot of fun,” Boni said.