Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation gives away 200 turkeys to area veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization did its part to make sure veterans in the community will have a Thanksgiving meal on the table.

The Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation gave away 200 turkeys plus all of the trimmings like stuffing, potatoes, and vegetables to area veterans.

The organization offers various outreach programs for vets in memory of Chad Edmunson, an Army National Guard member, killed in Iraq eleven and a half years ago.

“People come, it’s so awesome to see how happy people are in what we do, it makes yourself feel good that we’re giving back,” said Taylor Swires, who served in the PA National Guard from 2011-2018.

“These veterans do so much, you think of being away from home, away from family,” said Roy Edmundson, father of Chad Edmundson.

“The sacrifices they’ve made at home and abroad. These guys they serve overseas, they come home and they’re the first ones to step up and take care of someone else.”

Roy Edmundson says that better way to show we care about their sacrifice than giving them something back.