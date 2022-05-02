JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it has awarded spring grants to support 63 different initiatives in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties.

Nonprofits across the region have each received a share of the $201,949 for local community efforts, according to the CFA. The awards were announced at a Read, Return, Repeat Library at Greater Johnstown School District, where Interact Club students are working on repairing 11 small libraries.

“The Community Foundation’s annual fall and spring grant awards provide important funding for projects that make our community stronger, in big ways and small ways,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said. “The work these students are doing to promote literacy and care for their peers is an inspiring example of community building, and we are honored to support it. We also appreciate the role our libraries serve in each of our counties and recognize the many ways they help create a sense of community.”

Altogether across Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, CFA said it awarded a total of $21,500 for arts and culture; $56,500 for community and economic development; $29,749 for education; $87,450 for health and human services; and $6,750 for heritage.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown:

Bedford County

Organization Project Grant Category Bedford County Historical Society Bedford County 250th Anniversary Souvenir Book $1,600 Heritage Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Sustaining Bedford County Crisis Recovery $4,000 Health & Human Services Chaneysville Senior Activities Center Senior Center Door Project $4,000 Community & Economic Development Downtown Bedford, Inc. Farmers Market Voucher Promotions Grant $3,000 Community & Economic Development Egolf Park Associates Refurbishing of Egolf Park 1939 Monument $650 Heritage Everett Area School District Music Department Elective Expansion $2,800 Education Everett Fire Company No. 1 Everett VFC Turnout Gear Replacement $4,000 Health & Human Services Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County Home Preservation $3,000 Community & Economic Development Reimagine Everett Reimagine Everett Theater Project $7,000 Arts & Culture Saxton Community Library Remodel the Library $3,500 Community & Economic Development Total grants awarded: $33,550

Cambria County

Organization Project Grant Category Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company Theatrical Therapy $2,000 Arts & Culture Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center The Molok Comes to Johnstown! $3,000 Arts & Culture Cambria Alliance EMS IV Vein Finders for Three ALS Ambulances $5,000 Health & Human Services Cancer Bridges Women’s Cancer Support Group $2,000 Health & Human Services Center for Metal Arts Inc. 2nd Annual Cambria Iron Conference Support $2,500 Arts & Culture Community Arts Center of Cambria County Mold & Fire Part II $1,000 Arts & Culture Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co. Radio Update $5,000 Health & Human Services Cresson Lake Playhouse Cresson Lake Playhouse Lighting Update Project $1,000 Arts & Culture Cresson Volunteer Fire Co. Exterior Building Repairs $5,000 Health & Human Services Dauntless Fire Co. Fire and Carbon Monoxide Safety Program $1,500 Health & Human Services Ebensburg Borough Ebensburg Dog Park Project $4,000 Community & Economic Development Flood City Boxing Academy Inc. FCYFA Mentoring Students Program $6,500 Education Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Leadership Development at YMCA $4,000 Health & Human Services Greater Johnstown School District Read, Return, Repeat Libraries $5,000 Education Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Hope Fire Company Pager Replacement $4,000 Education Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Co. Survivor Light $1,300 Health & Human Services Patton Borough Patton Park Industrial Mower $2,000 Health & Human Services Peniel Residential Drug/Alcohol Treatment Center Drug & Alcohol Scholarship Project $3,000 Community & Economic Development Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation Rolling Mill Mine Disaster Historical Marker $500 Health & Human Services Portage Area Joint Recreation Commission Speaker System: Crichton McCormick Park $5,000 Heritage Portage Library Association Library Electrical Project $7,500 Community & Economic Development Portage Volunteer Fire Co. Portage Volunteer Fire Co. Replacement Radio Batteries $2,250 Health & Human Services Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund Greater Johnstown High School African American Literature Book Drive $3,900 Education Scalp Level-Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Co. Personal Protective Equipment $4,000 Health & Human Services Scalp Level Borough Playground Upgrade $1,000 Community & Economic Development Steven’s Memorial Holy Church Kolorful Kids Daycare $2,500 Health & Human Services Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Life-Saving Support $2,000 Health & Human Services Vision Together 2025 Train Station Capture Team Virtual Railfan Johnstown $2,000 Community & Economic Development Total grants awarded: $88,450

Somerset County

Organization Project Grant Category Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department Thermal Image Camera Replacement $5,000 Health & Human Services Confluence Creative Arts Center EcoArt Camp $4,000 Arts & Culture Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc. Wood-Mizer Logs to Lumber and Staves Project $4,000 Heritage Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department Structural Turnout Gear $3,400 Health & Human Services Laurel Arts “LA Nights” Community Outdoor Music Series $1,000 Arts & Culture Laurel Trinity Church Building Our Community $1,000 Education Mary S. Biesecker Public Library Genealogy, Children’s Library & Outdoor Upgrades $4,000 Community & Economic Development Meyersdale Area School District Outdoor Exercise Equipment $614.98 Education Meyersdale Area School District Magnetic Letters/Boards $585.02 Education Meyersdale Area School District Clothing Closet $253 Education Meyersdale Area School District Quizizz Super Account $96 Education Meyersdale Renaissance Inc. Portable Movies for Free Family Entertainment $5,000 Community & Economic Development Next Step Center, Inc. Transitions Program $5,000 Health & Human Services Somerset County Library Drone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers $2,000 Education Somerset County Mobile Food Bank Feeding Our Neighbors $5,000 Health & Human Services Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative Quemahoning Trails Phase II Section 2 $7,500 Community & Economic Development The Salvation Army Salvation Army Somerset Back to School Assistance $3,000 Health & Human Services Windber Public Library Association Building Better Communities Through Books $3,000 Education YWCA Greater Johnstown Kuddle Korner Sensory Table and Chairs $2,000 Education Total grants awarded: $56,449

Multi-county

Organization Project Grant Category Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers Ability Works Soldier Care Package Project $2,500 Health & Human Services Highlands Health Clinic Sustainability $7,500 Health & Human Services Johnstown Symphony Orchestra JSO ON THE GO: Educational Ensembles Program $2,000 Education Mount Aloysius College Mount Aloysius Summer Healthcare Camp $2,500 Health & Human Services The Learning Lamp Multimedia Regional ECE Workforce Recruitment $5,000 Community & Economic Development United Way of the Laurel Highlands United Way of the Laurel Highlands Diaper Bank $4,000 Health & Human Services Total grants awarded: $23,500

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The fall grant round is open until Aug. 26. To apply for fall or to learn more about the CFA grants, visit cfalleghenies.org/grants.