JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it has awarded spring grants to support 63 different initiatives in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties.
Nonprofits across the region have each received a share of the $201,949 for local community efforts, according to the CFA. The awards were announced at a Read, Return, Repeat Library at Greater Johnstown School District, where Interact Club students are working on repairing 11 small libraries.
“The Community Foundation’s annual fall and spring grant awards provide important funding for projects that make our community stronger, in big ways and small ways,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said. “The work these students are doing to promote literacy and care for their peers is an inspiring example of community building, and we are honored to support it. We also appreciate the role our libraries serve in each of our counties and recognize the many ways they help create a sense of community.”
Altogether across Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, CFA said it awarded a total of $21,500 for arts and culture; $56,500 for community and economic development; $29,749 for education; $87,450 for health and human services; and $6,750 for heritage.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown:
Bedford County
|Organization
|Project
|Grant
|Category
|Bedford County Historical Society
|Bedford County 250th Anniversary Souvenir Book
|$1,600
|Heritage
|Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
|Sustaining Bedford County Crisis Recovery
|$4,000
|Health & Human Services
|Chaneysville Senior Activities Center
|Senior Center Door Project
|$4,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Downtown Bedford, Inc.
|Farmers Market Voucher Promotions Grant
|$3,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Egolf Park Associates
|Refurbishing of Egolf Park 1939 Monument
|$650
|Heritage
|Everett Area School District
|Music Department Elective Expansion
|$2,800
|Education
|Everett Fire Company No. 1
|Everett VFC Turnout Gear Replacement
|$4,000
|Health & Human Services
|Habitat for Humanity of Bedford County
|Home Preservation
|$3,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Reimagine Everett
|Reimagine Everett Theater Project
|$7,000
|Arts & Culture
|Saxton Community Library
|Remodel the Library
|$3,500
|Community & Economic Development
Cambria County
|Organization
|Project
|Grant
|Category
|Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company
|Theatrical Therapy
|$2,000
|Arts & Culture
|Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center
|The Molok Comes to Johnstown!
|$3,000
|Arts & Culture
|Cambria Alliance EMS
|IV Vein Finders for Three ALS Ambulances
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Cancer Bridges
|Women’s Cancer Support Group
|$2,000
|Health & Human Services
|Center for Metal Arts Inc.
|2nd Annual Cambria Iron Conference Support
|$2,500
|Arts & Culture
|Community Arts Center of Cambria County
|Mold & Fire Part II
|$1,000
|Arts & Culture
|Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co.
|Radio Update
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Cresson Lake Playhouse
|Cresson Lake Playhouse Lighting Update Project
|$1,000
|Arts & Culture
|Cresson Volunteer Fire Co.
|Exterior Building Repairs
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Dauntless Fire Co.
|Fire and Carbon Monoxide Safety Program
|$1,500
|Health & Human Services
|Ebensburg Borough
|Ebensburg Dog Park Project
|$4,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Flood City Boxing Academy Inc.
|FCYFA Mentoring Students Program
|$6,500
|Education
|Greater Johnstown Community YMCA
|Leadership Development at YMCA
|$4,000
|Health & Human Services
|Greater Johnstown School District
|Read, Return, Repeat Libraries
|$5,000
|Education
|Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria
|Hope Fire Company Pager Replacement
|$4,000
|Education
|Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Co.
|Survivor Light
|$1,300
|Health & Human Services
|Patton Borough
|Patton Park Industrial Mower
|$2,000
|Health & Human Services
|Peniel Residential Drug/Alcohol Treatment Center
|Drug & Alcohol Scholarship Project
|$3,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation
|Rolling Mill Mine Disaster Historical Marker
|$500
|Health & Human Services
|Portage Area Joint Recreation Commission
|Speaker System: Crichton McCormick Park
|$5,000
|Heritage
|Portage Library Association
|Library Electrical Project
|$7,500
|Community & Economic Development
|Portage Volunteer Fire Co.
|Portage Volunteer Fire Co. Replacement Radio Batteries
|$2,250
|Health & Human Services
|Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund
|Greater Johnstown High School African American Literature Book Drive
|$3,900
|Education
|Scalp Level-Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Co.
|Personal Protective Equipment
|$4,000
|Health & Human Services
|Scalp Level Borough
|Playground Upgrade
|$1,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Steven’s Memorial Holy Church
|Kolorful Kids Daycare
|$2,500
|Health & Human Services
|Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co.
|Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Life-Saving Support
|$2,000
|Health & Human Services
|Vision Together 2025 Train Station Capture Team
|Virtual Railfan Johnstown
|$2,000
|Community & Economic Development
Somerset County
|Organization
|Project
|Grant
|Category
|Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department
|Thermal Image Camera Replacement
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Confluence Creative Arts Center
|EcoArt Camp
|$4,000
|Arts & Culture
|Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc.
|Wood-Mizer Logs to Lumber and Staves Project
|$4,000
|Heritage
|Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department
|Structural Turnout Gear
|$3,400
|Health & Human Services
|Laurel Arts
|“LA Nights” Community Outdoor Music Series
|$1,000
|Arts & Culture
|Laurel Trinity Church
|Building Our Community
|$1,000
|Education
|Mary S. Biesecker Public Library
|Genealogy, Children’s Library & Outdoor Upgrades
|$4,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Meyersdale Area School District
|Outdoor Exercise Equipment
|$614.98
|Education
|Meyersdale Area School District
|Magnetic Letters/Boards
|$585.02
|Education
|Meyersdale Area School District
|Clothing Closet
|$253
|Education
|Meyersdale Area School District
|Quizizz Super Account
|$96
|Education
|Meyersdale Renaissance Inc.
|Portable Movies for Free Family Entertainment
|$5,000
|Community & Economic Development
|Next Step Center, Inc.
|Transitions Program
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Somerset County Library
|Drone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers
|$2,000
|Education
|Somerset County Mobile Food Bank
|Feeding Our Neighbors
|$5,000
|Health & Human Services
|Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative
|Quemahoning Trails Phase II Section 2
|$7,500
|Community & Economic Development
|The Salvation Army
|Salvation Army Somerset Back to School Assistance
|$3,000
|Health & Human Services
|Windber Public Library Association
|Building Better Communities Through Books
|$3,000
|Education
|YWCA Greater Johnstown
|Kuddle Korner Sensory Table and Chairs
|$2,000
|Education
Multi-county
|Organization
|Project
|Grant
|Category
|Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers
|Ability Works Soldier Care Package Project
|$2,500
|Health & Human Services
|Highlands Health
|Clinic Sustainability
|$7,500
|Health & Human Services
|Johnstown Symphony Orchestra
|JSO ON THE GO: Educational Ensembles Program
|$2,000
|Education
|Mount Aloysius College
|Mount Aloysius Summer Healthcare Camp
|$2,500
|Health & Human Services
|The Learning Lamp
|Multimedia Regional ECE Workforce Recruitment
|$5,000
|Community & Economic Development
|United Way of the Laurel Highlands
|United Way of the Laurel Highlands Diaper Bank
|$4,000
|Health & Human Services
The fall grant round is open until Aug. 26. To apply for fall or to learn more about the CFA grants, visit cfalleghenies.org/grants.