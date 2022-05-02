JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it has awarded spring grants to support 63 different initiatives in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties.

Nonprofits across the region have each received a share of the $201,949 for local community efforts, according to the CFA. The awards were announced at a Read, Return, Repeat Library at Greater Johnstown School District, where Interact Club students are working on repairing 11 small libraries.

“The Community Foundation’s annual fall and spring grant awards provide important funding for projects that make our community stronger, in big ways and small ways,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said. “The work these students are doing to promote literacy and care for their peers is an inspiring example of community building, and we are honored to support it. We also appreciate the role our libraries serve in each of our counties and recognize the many ways they help create a sense of community.”

Altogether across Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, CFA said it awarded a total of $21,500 for arts and culture; $56,500 for community and economic development; $29,749 for education; $87,450 for health and human services; and $6,750 for heritage.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown:

Bedford County

OrganizationProjectGrantCategory
Bedford County Historical SocietyBedford County 250th Anniversary Souvenir Book$1,600Heritage
Central Pennsylvania Food BankSustaining Bedford County Crisis Recovery$4,000Health & Human Services
Chaneysville Senior Activities CenterSenior Center Door Project$4,000Community & Economic Development
Downtown Bedford, Inc.Farmers Market Voucher Promotions Grant$3,000Community & Economic Development
Egolf Park AssociatesRefurbishing of Egolf Park 1939 Monument$650Heritage
Everett Area School DistrictMusic Department Elective Expansion$2,800Education
Everett Fire Company No. 1Everett VFC Turnout Gear Replacement$4,000Health & Human Services
Habitat for Humanity of Bedford CountyHome Preservation$3,000Community & Economic Development
Reimagine EverettReimagine Everett Theater Project$7,000Arts & Culture
Saxton Community LibraryRemodel the Library$3,500Community & Economic Development
Total grants awarded: $33,550

Cambria County

OrganizationProjectGrantCategory
Band of Brothers Shakespeare CompanyTheatrical Therapy$2,000Arts & Culture
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts CenterThe Molok Comes to Johnstown!$3,000Arts & Culture
Cambria Alliance EMSIV Vein Finders for Three ALS Ambulances$5,000Health & Human Services
Cancer BridgesWomen’s Cancer Support Group$2,000Health & Human Services
Center for Metal Arts Inc.2nd Annual Cambria Iron Conference Support$2,500Arts & Culture
Community Arts Center of Cambria CountyMold & Fire Part II$1,000Arts & Culture
Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co.Radio Update$5,000Health & Human Services
Cresson Lake PlayhouseCresson Lake Playhouse Lighting Update Project$1,000Arts & Culture
Cresson Volunteer Fire Co.Exterior Building Repairs$5,000Health & Human Services
Dauntless Fire Co.Fire and Carbon Monoxide Safety Program$1,500Health & Human Services
Ebensburg BoroughEbensburg Dog Park Project$4,000Community & Economic Development
Flood City Boxing Academy Inc.FCYFA Mentoring Students Program$6,500Education
Greater Johnstown Community YMCALeadership Development at YMCA$4,000Health & Human Services
Greater Johnstown School DistrictRead, Return, Repeat Libraries$5,000Education
Hope Fire Company of Northern CambriaHope Fire Company Pager Replacement$4,000Education
Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Co.Survivor Light$1,300Health & Human Services
Patton BoroughPatton Park Industrial Mower$2,000Health & Human Services
Peniel Residential Drug/Alcohol Treatment CenterDrug & Alcohol Scholarship Project$3,000Community & Economic Development
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College FoundationRolling Mill Mine Disaster Historical Marker$500Health & Human Services
Portage Area Joint Recreation CommissionSpeaker System: Crichton McCormick Park$5,000Heritage
Portage Library AssociationLibrary Electrical Project$7,500Community & Economic Development
Portage Volunteer Fire Co.Portage Volunteer Fire Co. Replacement Radio Batteries$2,250Health & Human Services
Ron Fisher African American History Educational FundGreater Johnstown High School African American Literature Book Drive$3,900Education
Scalp Level-Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Co.Personal Protective Equipment$4,000Health & Human Services
Scalp Level BoroughPlayground Upgrade$1,000Community & Economic Development
Steven’s Memorial Holy ChurchKolorful Kids Daycare$2,500Health & Human Services
Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co.Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Life-Saving Support$2,000Health & Human Services
Vision Together 2025 Train Station Capture TeamVirtual Railfan Johnstown$2,000Community & Economic Development
Total grants awarded: $88,450

Somerset County

OrganizationProjectGrantCategory
Bakersville Volunteer Fire DepartmentThermal Image Camera Replacement$5,000Health & Human Services
Confluence Creative Arts CenterEcoArt Camp$4,000Arts & Culture
Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc.Wood-Mizer Logs to Lumber and Staves Project$4,000Heritage
Hooversville Volunteer Fire DepartmentStructural Turnout Gear$3,400Health & Human Services
Laurel Arts“LA Nights” Community Outdoor Music Series$1,000Arts & Culture
Laurel Trinity ChurchBuilding Our Community$1,000Education
Mary S. Biesecker Public LibraryGenealogy, Children’s Library & Outdoor Upgrades$4,000Community & Economic Development
Meyersdale Area School DistrictOutdoor Exercise Equipment$614.98Education
Meyersdale Area School DistrictMagnetic Letters/Boards$585.02Education
Meyersdale Area School DistrictClothing Closet$253Education
Meyersdale Area School DistrictQuizizz Super Account$96Education
Meyersdale Renaissance Inc.Portable Movies for Free Family Entertainment$5,000Community & Economic Development
Next Step Center, Inc.Transitions Program$5,000Health & Human Services
Somerset County LibraryDrone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers$2,000Education
Somerset County Mobile Food BankFeeding Our Neighbors$5,000Health & Human Services
Stonycreek-Quemahoning InitiativeQuemahoning Trails Phase II Section 2$7,500Community & Economic Development
The Salvation ArmySalvation Army Somerset Back to School Assistance$3,000Health & Human Services
Windber Public Library AssociationBuilding Better Communities Through Books$3,000Education
YWCA Greater JohnstownKuddle Korner Sensory Table and Chairs$2,000Education
Total grants awarded: $56,449

Multi-county

OrganizationProjectGrantCategory
Alleghenies Unlimited Care ProvidersAbility Works Soldier Care Package Project$2,500Health & Human Services
Highlands HealthClinic Sustainability$7,500Health & Human Services
Johnstown Symphony OrchestraJSO ON THE GO: Educational Ensembles Program$2,000Education
Mount Aloysius CollegeMount Aloysius Summer Healthcare Camp$2,500Health & Human Services
The Learning LampMultimedia Regional ECE Workforce Recruitment$5,000Community & Economic Development
United Way of the Laurel HighlandsUnited Way of the Laurel Highlands Diaper Bank$4,000Health & Human Services
Total grants awarded: $23,500

The fall grant round is open until Aug. 26. To apply for fall or to learn more about the CFA grants, visit cfalleghenies.org/grants.