CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Wildlife Care is no longer taking in any animals.

The wildlife rescue service in Port Matilda says it’s maxed out. They say because of the pandemic, many other rehab centers have been closed and referring animals to them, from as far away as Pittsburgh.

They currently have hundreds of animals, mostly babies, like foxes, raccoons and birds, which are high maintenance.

If you find a wild animal that needs help you’re encouraged to call 877-239-2097.