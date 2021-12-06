Centre Volunteers in Medicine to receive $1 million grant

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) will receive a $1 million state grant, according to an announcement from Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Sen. Jake Corman (R-Centre/Mifflin/Juniata/Huntingdon).

The grant funding is part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which will go toward building a medical and dental clinic, along with an office space. The facility will provide more exam rooms, counseling rooms and dental procedure rooms, according to CVIM.

“CVIM has played a critical role in meeting the health care needs of our community for more than two decades, including helping thousands of our friends and neighbors get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past year,” Corman said. “I am thankful this grant will allow them to expand their operations to serve even more local families.”

Benninghoff said he is very excited about being able to secure this timely grant given the current health challenges facing the Centre County community.

“As a former health care worker and county coroner, I know the importance of having comprehensive medical services available in our community,” Benninghoff said. “This grant will help CVIM provide more services to a greater number of people in Centre County.”