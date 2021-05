CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Centre Volunteers in Medicine will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals that are homebound and unable to get to one of their clinics.

According to CVIM they’re currently taking a list of names and ask that anyone interesting in getting the shot email vaccine@cvim.net or call 814-231-4043 to set up an appointment.

