Centre Volunteers in Medicine to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at the YMCA’s free summer lunches

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — .Centre Volunteers in Medicine has partnered with the YMCA of Centre County to bring COVID-19 vaccines to you.

During the YMCA’s regularly scheduled free summer lunch distributions, vaccinations will be offered at no cost and no insurance is needed.

Individuals can choose between the 2-dose Pfizer (ages 12 and up) or 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18 and up).

SCHEDULE:

  • June 24: Penns Valley YMCA, 1st dose
  • June 30: State College YMCA, 1st dose
  • July 1: Moshannon Valley YMCA, 1st dose
  • July 6: Bellefonte YMCA, 1st dose
  • July 15: Penns Valley YMCA, 2nd dose
  • July 20: State College YMCA, 2nd dose
  • July 22: Moshannon Valley YMCA, 2nd dose
  • July 27: Bellefonte YMCA, 2nd dose

