Centre Volunteers in Medicine to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at the YMCA’s free summer lunches

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — .Centre Volunteers in Medicine has partnered with the YMCA of Centre County to bring COVID-19 vaccines to you.
During the YMCA’s regularly scheduled free summer lunch distributions, vaccinations will be offered at no cost and no insurance is needed.
Individuals can choose between the 2-dose Pfizer (ages 12 and up) or 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ages 18 and up).
SCHEDULE:
- June 24: Penns Valley YMCA, 1st dose
- June 30: State College YMCA, 1st dose
- July 1: Moshannon Valley YMCA, 1st dose
- July 6: Bellefonte YMCA, 1st dose
- July 15: Penns Valley YMCA, 2nd dose
- July 20: State College YMCA, 2nd dose
- July 22: Moshannon Valley YMCA, 2nd dose
- July 27: Bellefonte YMCA, 2nd dose