Centre Volunteers in Medicine running holiday campaign

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As many people lost their jobs and businesses in 2020, they also lost their healthcare, leading them to the services provided by Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine, or CVIM, provide medical, dental, and behavioral services to the uninsured residents of Centre County.

As a nonprofit, “We do not receive almost any federal or government funding, local or national,” says Monica Wright, Director of Development at CVIM.

Their annual holiday friends and family campaign is their largest of the year. It began in 2005, bringing in about $32,000. In 2019, that jumped to $250,000.

“In 16 years it has made great progress for the uninsured individuals living here in Centre County and working here,” says Wright.

Each year, Lance and Ellen Shaner have matched donations, starting at $25,000 in 2005, and this year matching up to $50,000.

They say they recognize the importance of giving in 2020 and encourage others to do so if they’re able.

“COVID-19 has just been catastrophic. There’s a tremendous need and for those who are fortunate and well off, hopefully they can contribute to help other people,” says Lance Shaner.

Donations can be made in honor of, or in memory of, loved ones.

They will be accepted through December 31.