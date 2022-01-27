Centre Volunteers in Medicine fundraise to “Build a Healthier Future”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since COVID-19 vaccines became available last year, the non-profit, Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM), has administered over 43,000 doses. That’s more than any other free clinic in Pennsylvania.

Now, CVIM is announcing their campaign “Building for a Healthier Future.” Their goal is to raise $10 million to fund their new location at 2026 Sandy Drive in State College, which increases their exam and office by over 4,000 feet.

Prior to announcing the campaign on Thursday, they were able to raise $6,081,000.

“This puts us one step closer to our vision of a long-term, affordable facility where we can provide free healthcare to those in need,” said White.

About $6 million of the campaign funding will enable CVIM to buy, renovate, and equip the building. CVIM said the remaining $4 million will provide an endowment to operate the building and enhance services.

Pennsylvania Senator Jake Corman and Representative Kerry Benninghoff secured $2.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants for the campaign.

“I am so appreciative of the work you do,” said Senator Corman. “This is very worthy, it has tremendous return, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

“CVIM you are the beacon of what this community represents,” said Representative Benninghoff.

The campaign is targeted to end on September 30, 2022. CVIM said they hope to move into the facility in the late fall of 2022, debt-free.

“We must rely on the generosity and shared vision of our Centre County neighbors to make this possible,” said White. “This is how we will ensure the vision of CVIM.”