Centre & State College Government review mental health task force recommendations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Government and State College Borough Council held a public meeting today to discuss recommendations from the mental health task force.

These recommendations included enhancing law enforcement training in mental health and forming a subgroup to evaluate what progress is being made.

One concern that arose was funding for these recommendations.

“In 2012, the state had a 10% cut to the funding line items of mental health services and we have not had that 10% reallocated back to us since that occurred,” says Natalie Corman, human services advocate for the Centre County Government.

The county and borough encouraged the task force to push state and federal partners for more consistent funding and to continue applying for grant money.