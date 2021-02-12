Centre Regions Parks & Recreation engaging community through Valentine’s Day mystery challenge

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County organization is hosting a Valentine’s Day challenge to encourage the community to get outside and enjoy the community parks.

Centre Region Parks and Recreation will hosting a “Valentine’s Day Hearts in Park Mystery Challenge,” where you can solve puzzles, riddles and more at several local parks in Centre County.

The resident or team who completes the challenge in the fastest time, wins a $50 gift card to a local restaurant.

“We use a mixture of parks, across multiple municipalities, and we use large parks and small parks, and again it’s a way to introduce people to maybe a park that has an awesome playground you’ve never seen before or a park that is actually high on the ridge,” said Pam Salokangas, Director of Parks & Recreation for the Centre Region Parks & Recreation.

Salokangas says this is the third challenge they have hosted since the start of the pandemic. The challenge will start at 1 pm on Valentine’s Day.

All spots for the challenge have been filled at this time.