STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Region is in the running to receive a $1,000,000 grant to address climate change on a local level.

A group of area housing partners lead by The HOME Foundation and Centre Region COG were announced as one of eight finalists.

If awarded the grant, half of the funding would be used on projects already in progress and the second half would help initiatives working to improve the energy efficiency of low to moderate income housing.

“I am really excited about this opportunity to connect climate action with more affordable housing,” said Pam Adams, Sustainability Planner in the Centre Regional Planning Department. “Being a finalist demonstrates that our project concept is solid. I hope this can be the start of more investment in our community to strengthen its resilience and sustainability.”

Partners on the grant include Centre Regional Planning Agency, State College Borough, State College Community Land Trust, Centre County Housing and Land Trust, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County, The Hamer Center for Community Design-Energy Efficient Housing Research Group, and the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center.