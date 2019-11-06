Centre Region Parks and Recreation office moving

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Region Parks and Recreation (CRPR) is moving office locations.

According to a press release, CRPR and the Centre Region Council of Governments (COG) will be moving in mid-November, due to lack of space in the current office.

The new office will be located at 2040 Sandy Drive, Suite A, and will open on November 22. The office will be closed November 18-21 due to the move.

There will be an open house on Friday, December 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all COG Agency staff members, customers, and elected officials.