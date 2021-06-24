Centre Region Parks and Recreation to end COVID-19 restrictions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Region Parks and Recreation announced that they are lifting their remaining COVID-19 restrictions at their facilities.

Starting Monday, June 28, all capacity restrictions will be lifted at the Park Forest and the William L. Welch Community Pools. Mask wearing will also no longer be required for those who are fully vaccinated at the entrance gate or in the restrooms. COVID-19 disinfectants will continue to be used at both community pools for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Capacity limits are also being lifted for all pavilion rentals at the community parks and sports field rentals. COVID-19 specific rental waivers and safety plans put in place during the pandemic will no longer be required.

The Agency plans to make water fountains available at all parks during the week of June 28 after they are inspected and cleaned.

This comes as Pennsylvania’s masking order for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents is set to expire on June 28. The Wolf administration, PA Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are continuing to update ordinances and guidance during the state’s reopening process.