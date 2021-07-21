Centre region hosts ‘Bike Anywhere Friday’ July 23

In this Friday, May 15, 2020 photo, Joel Johnson rides his new bicycle on a bike path at Crissy Field near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Johnson hadn’t owned a bicycle since he was 15, but soon after the coronavirus pandemic led to a shelter in place order in San Francisco, he bought a bike to avoid crowded public trains and buses. Johnson is among thousands of cooped-up Americans snapping up new bicycles or dusting off decades-old bikes to stay fit, keep their mental sanity or have a safe alternative to public transportation. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bicyclists in the Centre region are encouraged to hit the road July 23 in celebration of “Bike Anywhere Friday.”

Bike Anywhere Friday was created to encourage people in the Centre region to ride bicycles. For Bike Anywhere Friday, you can ride to any distance and place within the Centre region. After you complete your ride, you can register it online.

Every participant that registers their ride will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card from The Bicycle Shop on West College Avenue in State College. The Centre Region’s Interactive Bike Map is also available to view the bicycling infrastructure within the Centre region.

The event was also held in 2020 on July 24.

For more information about bicycling in the Centre region, you can view bike events and virtual bike class recordings online.