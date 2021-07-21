Centre region hosts ‘Bike Anywhere Friday’ July 23

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bicyclists in the Centre region are encouraged to hit the road July 23 in celebration of “Bike Anywhere Friday.”
Bike Anywhere Friday was created to encourage people in the Centre region to ride bicycles. For Bike Anywhere Friday, you can ride to any distance and place within the Centre region. After you complete your ride, you can register it online.
Every participant that registers their ride will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card from The Bicycle Shop on West College Avenue in State College. The Centre Region’s Interactive Bike Map is also available to view the bicycling infrastructure within the Centre region.
The event was also held in 2020 on July 24.
For more information about bicycling in the Centre region, you can view bike events and virtual bike class recordings online.
