CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — May 15 through 21 is National EMS Week and Centre LifeLink is hosting a series of events showcasing the work of emergency medical services.

“I think it’s important for the community really to partner with us because ultimately we’re there to help them in their time of need,” said Howard Woodruff, education director for Centre LifeLink EMS. “Once we develop a more cohesive relationship, we’re more comfortable and it provides for a much easier setting during an emergency.”

Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m., there will be a free community CPR class at Centre LifeLink (125 Puddinton Road in State College). To register, click here.

Wednesday, May 18, a LifeLink ambulance will visit local preschools to share what EMS providers do in communities.

Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m., LifeLink and the Pennsylvania Military Museum will co-host a “Stop the Bleed” program at the Military Museum (51 Boal Avenue in Boalsburg).

“We see upwards of 30 to 40% of prehospital deaths occur from bleeding,” said Woodruff. “If people just would understand and know the right steps to take to stop a heavy bleeding incident, we could really turn those numbers around.”

Space is limited. To register, email: training@centrelifelink.com.

During the week, Centre LifeLink will celebrate internally by providing meals for the staff.