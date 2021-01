Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Emergency Services wants to make sure that your child is properly seated in your car.

Centre LifeLink EMS is offering free community car seat checks performed by a certified child passenger safety technician.

The checks are offered by appointment only, three to four days a week, and they request that you bring your child and manuals for the car seat and vehicle.