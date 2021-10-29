Centre LifeLink memberships now open for Centre Region

(WTAJ) — The 2020 Centre County LifeLink membership campaign is officially underway this fall.

Centre Region residents can enroll as a Centre LifeLink member, ensuring that they will have no out-of-pocket expenses for unlimited emergency ambulance service provided by Centre LifeLink EMS. Memberships are available now in Centre LifeLink’s coverage area and will receive a membership brochure with information on how to participate.

Members can save an average of $800 for basic life support calls and more than $1,600 for advanced life support paramedic service — these are the average costs nonmembers pay. Individual memberships cost $60 and family memberships cost $80 for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Centre LifeLink depends on revenues generated from the membership drive, as well as donations, to assure that they can be there with state-of-the-art equipment when needed. Funds raised through the 2022 Membership campaign will go towards replacing a 12-year-old ambulance that has over 180,000 miles on it, they stated. The old ambulance will no longer be reliable for everyday emergency ambulance service.

Residents of the Centre Region will receive 2022 membership brochures in the mail this week, and registration is also open online at www.centrelifelink.com.