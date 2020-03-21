Centre Life Link EMS Makes Changes in Lieu of Coronavirus

With the spread of the virus, Centre Life Link EMS is makig a few changes to keep patients and first responders safe.

If EMS crews get called out to what sounds like a flu-like case or COVID-19, they’ll start talking to the patient before getting to them.

Centre Life Link EMS Chief, Kent Knable, says once crews arrive, there will be another change.

“Start an assessment from the six or greater feet away, so that if we find somebody who may have a cough and a fever, and shortness of breath, we may have them dawn a mask, so that we can protect them as well as our EMS crews,” Knable, said.

If a paramedic discovers a patient has COVID-19, they will call the hospital, so they can be prepared to receive the patient and make sure no patients at the hospital catch the disease.

Knable says if you think have COVID-19 or you’re sick, but not in any extreme medical emergency, call your family doctor. He says if you are experiencing shortness of breath or are seriously ill, call 9-1-1.