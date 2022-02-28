CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Library System is helping visually impaired community members start a new chapter.

The Bellefonte Library is now equipped with five handheld and two desktop video magnifiers to make reading more accessible for patrons with low vision.

This first-of-its-kind technology is thanks to a $10,000 donation from North Central Sight Services, who received a grant from an anonymous donor.

“It is just liberating to people visual disabilities to realize that you can access life still despite having a visual disability,” said Brian Patchett, president & CEO of North Central Sight Services.

Any patron can request to use the magnifiers by visiting the library’s front desk.

“We will be doing some intensive staff training, and part of that training will be helping our staff identify users who might be struggling, but are uncomfortable asking for help,” said Denise Sticha, executive director, Centre County Library and Historical Museum.

The handheld devices can also be loaned for at home use.

“It’s really, I think, going to be a game changer for a lot of individuals,” said Sticha.