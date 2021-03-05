Centre libraries will keep controversial Dr. Seuss books

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they’d stop publishing six books from the author’s anthology because of racist and insensitive imagery. Centre County libraries say this won’t change their collection.

“Dr. Seuss has been controversial for many, many years. And all of our books, our Dr. Seuss books, are in high demand right now,” said Denise Sticha, executive director for the Centre County Library & Historical Museum.

They’re in such high demand, that they’re not even on the shelves. Sticha says they’re checked out and circulating as waitlists continue to grow.

“There is something to offend everybody in a public library, that’s the beauty of the country that we live in and the free speech that we enjoy,” said Cathi Alloway, director for the Schlow Centre Region Library.

The local directors say it’s the duty of a public library to offer controversial works, so readers can make their own decisions after consuming the stories as a whole. They say Dr. Seuss’s books are a part of American history.

“Thousands of kids learn how to read on, from Dr. Seuss,” said Sticha.

Central Pennsylvania resident, Angelina, was one of those children.

“Every year in elementary school we always celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday,” said Angelina. “They would explain to us, you know, a little bit about him and how his books were celebrating people’s differences.”

With the pulled titles being sold online for thousands of dollars, Sticha says it is a concern that some patrons may not return the books.

“We hope that that is not the case, we hope that people are waiting to read them because they’re curious and people will be returning them for the purpose that we intended the collection to have,” said Sticha.

If returns become an issue or the books become too worn, they say the may move them to a reference section of the library, but no decisions have been made yet.