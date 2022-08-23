CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old and a 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid has been raising three pigs through the Penn Valley 4-H Club.

She will auction off two of the pigs this week at the 51st annual Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of her profits to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The livestock sale will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26.

Tessa Watson, 11, poses for a picture while caring for two of her three pigs. Watson plans to auction of two of her pigs and donate a portion of the proceeds to Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger.

Tessa, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, wanted to support the organization in return for them helping her with her own medical needs.

Tessa will donate 10% of the sale to Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, with the rest of the money being used for next year’s 4-H projects. Even if the pigs don’t sell, people can still make a donation at an add-on table near the hospitality tent at the fair.

“We have been blessed to have Geisinger help Tessa with her medical needs,” said Tessa’s mother, Kennette Watson. “The doctors have been and continue to be amazing. When we get an opportunity to give back, we jump on it — every little bit helps! Since Tessa has benefited firsthand with some of those funds, we understand the importance of keeping the funds coming in for other children.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone interested in making a donation in honor of Tessa’s efforts can visit the Children’s Miracle Network website.