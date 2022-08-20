CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Spring Township Police Department is asking residents to avoid Centre Hall mountain due to a vehicle crash Saturday evening.

In a Facebook post, STPD said they are on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries and are asking the public to use an alternate route while leaving the Grange Fair.

The mountain is closed at this time. According to 511 PA the crash spreads along State Route 144 between Church Street and College Avenue.

According to the post, the mountain will be closed for several hours for accident reconstruction.