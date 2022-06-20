CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Centre Hall book sale is kicking off Friday as part of the town-wide yard sale.

The book sale will run on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25 with books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs available ranging from $1 to $3 dollars each. There will also be a $5 “Fill Your Bag” sale on Saturday.

The sale takes place on the Centre Hall Library lawn on both days running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and is hosted by the Centre Hall Area Library Association.

There will be both hard and soft cover books along with fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and more available.

All donations will fund the library services in the Penns Valley area. For additional information about the Centre Hall Library, visit their website