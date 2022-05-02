CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming 36-hour event in Centre County will be collecting donations to support the work of local nonprofits serving the area.

From 9 a.m. May 10 to 9 p.m. May 11, donors may visit CentreGives.org to make secure donations to their favorite Centre County nonprofit organization. Every dollar donated to participating nonprofits goes further thanks to the Centre Gives stretch pool of $300,000.

Donations must be made via credit or debit card online. No cash or check donations are accepted. Donations are also tax-deductible.

Since its inception in 2012, it’s reported over $12.5 million has been invested into the community and has benefited over 190 local organizations.

For more information on Centre Gives, head to its website or Facebook page.