Centre Foundation preparing for largest Centre Gives event, with 190 nonprofits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 10th annual Centre Gives event in Centre County is just a few days away.

The Centre Foundation says 190 non profits across Centre County will join the 36 hour event, making it their biggest year yet.

Every year, the Centre Foundation puts forth $100,000 towards a stretch pool, which is added to all of the gifts that come in during Centre Gives. Last year, as part of the pandemic, the Centre Foundation put forth an additional $100,000 to have a stretch pool of $200,000.

This year, the Centre Foundation will put forth $200,000 once again, but a generous donation from a local foundation will be adding to that pool.

The foundation’s executive director says the community has played a large role in helping this event grow every year.

“We think there are a lot of people in the community that are really excited about it, and I think a lot of people still see the need, and will step up, the community just has a long history of stepping up to meet the needs of the local areas,” Molly Kunkel, Executive Director of the Centre Foundation, said.

Centre Gives will begin at 9 a.m. on May 11, and finish at 9 p.m. on May 12. For more information on how to donate, visit their website.