Centre Foundation accepting applications for second round of COVID-19 nonprofit relief grants

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Foundation are now accepting applications for Phase Two of the COVID-19 Response Funding.

The funding will go to Centre County nonprofit businesses. The Foundation began this initiative in April, in lieu of the Coronavirus Pandemic. In phase one, the Centre Foundation gave out $100,000 to 14 different Centre County nonprofits.

Executive Director Molly Kunkel says nonprofits have just a little over a week left to apply for the grant.

“We have a couple more weeks of applications, I believe the deadline is September 11 for those, and then we will be reviewing them and again hopefully turning them around really quickly and making funds available in early October,” Kunkel said.

The total money available for Phase Two is $150,000. Kunkel adds that the most a nonprofit business can ask for is up to $10,000.

Nonprofits who received money in Phase One can also apply for grant money in Phase Two.

For more information on how to apply, visit Centre Foundation’s website.