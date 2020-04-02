Centre for Volunteers in Medicine raise $246,000 in yearly “Friends and Family” campaign

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre for Volunteers in Medicine in Centre County announced the results of their yearly Friends and Family campaign.

They say they’ve raised a total of $246,000 and that Lance and Ellen Shaner from a local hotel group agreed to match up to the first $50,000 in donations.

Leaders say this fundraiser is what allows them to continue to serve the community

“We have no program revenue at CVIM, we don’t bill for services. All the services we provide are free. So the only way we can do this is through support from the community,” said Cheryl White, Executive Director of Centre for Volunteers in Medicine.

CVIM says they’re still offering appointment services right now for medical and behavioral health.

They’re giving out 3 months worth of prescriptions to patients with a drive-up service to encourage social distancing.

So far CVIM has recommended one patient be tested for COVID-19.