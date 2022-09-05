CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the Hope Fire Company Facebook post, there was a crash that resulted in entrapment on Monday, Sept. 5.

This morning at 6 a.m. the Philipsburg Fire Department responded to a crash on Railroad Street (State Route 322) in Rush Township.

Chief 57 arrived on the scene to find the car over the guide rail against a culvert. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle. Rescue 57 and Engine 57 arrived, stabilized the vehicle and then were able to extract the driver in a little over five minutes.

Police and the Fire Department were on scene for the crash

Once the car was deemed safe from any other hazards the fire department controlled traffic to allow for Halfmoon Towing to recover the vehicle.

SR 322 traffic was restricted or detoured until the vehicle was removed. The scene was officially cleared at 7:45 a.m.

The driver and the cause of the crash have not been identified.