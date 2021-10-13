Centre Film Festival returns to share global stories, honor filmmakers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s lights, camera, action in Centre County as the Centre Film Festival returns with over 80 projects from around the world and right here in Central Pennsylvania.

“Central Pennsylvania is rich with stories and people who want to tell them,” said Pearl Gluck, founder and artistic director of Centre Film Festival.

November 1-7, films for all ages will be screened at the State Theatre in State College, Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg, and Mishler Theatre in Altoona, as well as virtual viewing options.

“We’ve doubled in size with films and we’ve added two more theatres,” said Gluck, as the festival enters it’s third year. “It goes to show that people in Central Pennsylvania really do want something like this.”

Q&A sessions with the filmmakers will be held throughout the week.

“More than anything, I believe theatres are a neutral space where conversations about absolutely anything can happen through film,” said Gluck.

The festival closes with an award ceremony (free and open to the public) that will feature special honorees including Pennsylvania filmmaker, Madeline Anderson (“The Electric Company,” “Easy Reader,” MALCOLM X short film). Plus, the Living Legacy Award presented to Penn State alumni, filmmaker, and actor, Keegan-

Michael Key (“Key and Peele,” “Friends From College”).

With a variety of genres including comedy, thriller, animation, and more, the festival’s founder said there’s a story for everyone.

“Whether you’re watching a film from Afghanistan, or Iran, or Croatia, or Central America, a lot of these stories have in common what we struggle with anywhere,” said Gluck. “There’s a human tale and we all have stories to tell, and they all matter.”

The stories come from filmmakers of all generations.

“The other part of our mission is intergenerational, multigenerational conversation around the arts,” said Gluck. “We have high-school, college, and industry professional connecting on every level.”

Tickets are currently on sale. An all access pass to the festival is $50 and free for students.

We’re told a portion of the proceeds will go toward cancer research.