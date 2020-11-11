Centre Film Festival hits home screens

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re flipping through the channels this weekend and feel like nothing’s on, the Centre Film Festival just might be for you.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, you won’t have to leave home to catch any of the films during the second annual Centre Film Festival. From November 13 to 15, you can nestle in with a horror movie if your in the mood for a scare, or a comedy if you need a good laugh.

Over fifty films will be screened and according to the co-founder of the festival, they’re not ones you can find on Netflix.

If you are binged out and you want to just have a concentrated moment of entertainment, you can go in and watch a film you’ve never seen before, you can virtually meet the people who made them and you can just think about doing that in one escape this weekend. Curt Chandler, Co-Founder, Centre Films Festival



Filmmaker and artistic director of the festival Pearl Gluck says there will be a virtual red carpet as well as awards such as Best Made Film in PA.

Tickets can be found on their website at centrefilm.org. Each ticket supports a local art house.