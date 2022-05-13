CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the impact of transportation in communities and the future of CATA.

In the third annual CATArt poster contest, 400 elementary students from Benner Elementary School and Bellefonte Elementary school designed posters imagining what CATA might look like in the future.

“We got some really interesting submissions,” said Tara Schaffer, area executive for AmeriServ bank, the sponsor of the poster contest. “From flying buses, to hot dog stands on buses, it was just a little bit of everything.”

“I was thinking of a bus in London,” said second grade CATArt winner Emma Meter. “I was thinking that we could have one in Pennsylvania!”

“We hope it sparks some joy with the kids and the community when they see it going by,” said Schaffer.

The winning artists include:

Kindergarten: Rowen Albright, Benner Elementary School

1st Grade: Alayna Kohlhepp, Benner Elementary School

2nd Grade: Emma Meter, Benner Elementary School

3rd Grade: Jack Heron, Benner Elementary School

4th Grade: Isabella Oravis, Bellefonte Elementary School

5th Grade: Isabella Allen, Benner Elementary School

You can see their designs by clicking here.