CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November.

The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler (171st District), State Representative Candidate Paul Takac (82nd District), and Seven Mountains Labor Council Secretary and Treasurer Connor Lewis.

“What Mehmet Oz has proven from the time that he announced his campaign is that he does not understand, and frankly does not care, about the people of Pennsylvania,” Commissioner Pipe said. “He doesn’t know anything about the different communities that make up this great state, this great commonwealth, and the issues that are facing people day in, day out.”

“We really don’t know where his hometown is, we don’t know really where he’s coming from, and we really don’t know where he’s going,” Rep. Conklin said. “We do know one thing for sure. He wants to buy one more mansion. He wants to buy one more mansion in Washington D.C. He has no intentions of living in Pennsylvania.”

The speakers advocated for their platforms and for U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

“We need somebody who truly cares about Pennsylvania, so let’s say no to the nonsense. Let’s say no to somebody who’s passing through,” Rep. Conklin said. “Let’s say yes to John Fetterman. Let’s say yes to a Pennsylvanian who has Pennsylvania values.”

“Oz’s messaging is deeply offensive to many working families and to me,” Takac said. “I come from a working class family and I know first-hand the struggles that many families face.”

“If you want somebody who knows how it is in Pennsylvania and what to do in Pennsylvania, Fetterman’s the guy,” Zeigler said.

This morning in Centre County — @conklinforpa, @MichaelPipe, @ZeiglerForPA, @PaulTakac_PA, and @7mountainsAFL push for residents to vote blue this November — and denounce Oz as a credible candidate. pic.twitter.com/B1WeHOjXjg — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) August 26, 2022

“Pennsylvanians are smart. They know who Doc Oz is,” Lewis said. “They know that he doesn’t understand the anxiety they feel when they get a medical bill. They understand that he doesn’t know the sinking feeling they get when a table doesn’t leave a tip and rent is coming due.”

To win the election, Lewis said it will take donations, knocking on doors, and speaking with voters.

“We have an opportunity to elect worker champions up and down the ballot,” Lewis said.