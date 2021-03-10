Centre Crest residents move to new $45-million home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years of preparations, twelve vans shuttled residents from their former home, Centre Crest in Bellefonte, to their new $45 million dollar facility: Centre Care Rehabilitation and Wellness Services in College Township.

“When you see these folks come in… it just… brings tears to your eyes,” says Larry Bickford, vice chair of the board for Centre Care.

Charlie Myers was the first resident to go inside as a welcoming committee cheered him on. He says the new space will give residents more opportunities to be active.

“I just like to see everybody up and moving and enjoying life because we ain’t got much time left,” says Myers.

Myers and up to 240 of his friends will now have larger rooms, dining areas, outdoor patios, and a chapel. Their former space was about 80 years old.

“We realized that we were in a facility, its usefulness had passed, long passed,” says Bickford.

Bistro

Chapel

Rehabilitation

Entry Sitting Area

Double

Care Planning

Centre Care, a not-for-profit, raised about $4 million for new furniture, equipment, in-house dialysis, and a larger memory care unit.

“Our residents are about 70-74% Medicaid supported, so, you know, this is an important addition to that segment of our community care,” says Alfred Jones, a board member for Centre Care.

Bickford says they’re making sure it feels like home.

“We brought some of their personal belongings, we’re putting their pictures up and their teddy bears, and their personal items, and so for the first week we just want them to get comfortable,” says Bickford.

The 30-acre site has the potential to expand for more services in the future, but for now, they say they’re focusing on getting everyone settled and invite more residents to join the community.

ORIGINAL STORY — Residents at Centre Crest are moving to a brand new multi-million dollar home in Centre County.

The new Centre Care Rehabilitation and Wellness Services building located in College Township first broke ground in August 2019 and cost a reported $45 million. Funds were generated from more than 40 donors, a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as well as funding from Centre Care according to the organization’s website.

The non-profit organization will be moving all residents and staff from their current location in Bellefonte to the new facility starting Wednesday.

To learn more about the new facility, visit centrecare.org.