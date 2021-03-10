Centre Crest residents move to new $45-million home

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents at Centre Crest are moving to a brand new multi-million dollar home in Centre County.

The new Centre Care Rehabilitation and Wellness Services building located in College Township first broke ground in August 2019 and cost a reported $45 million. Funds were generated from more than 40 donors, a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as well as funding from Centre Care according to the organization’s website.

The non-profit organization will be moving all residents and staff from their current location in Bellefonte to the new facility starting Wednesday.

To learn more about the new facility, visit centrecare.org.

