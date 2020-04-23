Centre Crest offers virtual hugs to residents during COVID-19 pandemic

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nursing home in Centre County started a new program this week, allowing residents to connect with their family and friends.

It’s called a “Virtual Hug” and it’s available for all Centre Crest residents, especially those who can’t connect through video chats or window visits.

You can send a special email message with photos attached sharing a message of encouragement.

They are then printed and hand-delivered to residents.

“The fact that they’re estranged from their family, so to speak, and there they are with signs made up we love you, we miss… and of course that gets to everybody,” said Jack Myers resident of Centre Crest.

So far over 100 people have submitted notes to their loved ones.