Centre County YMCA’s offering Christmas meal boxes to families in need

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Come one, come all, with the ongoing pandemic and financial struggles Centre County YMCA locations are offering Christmas food boxes for qualifying families on Dec. 21 and 22nd.

As Christmas is right around the corner, the YMCA want to make sure local families have big meals if they don’t currently have the opportunity for one reason or another.

Each box will include either turkey or ham along with multiple surprise side dishes.

Families will be able to pick up boxes at any of the following YMCA locations in Centre County.

Bellefonte – 125 West High Street

Moshannon Valley – 113 North 14th Street

Penns Valley – 115 West Streamside Place

State College – 677 West Whitehall Road

For more information about participating call the Moshannon Valley Branch at 814-342-0889 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.