Centre County YMCA on mission to feed 500 families

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program is on a mission to find and feed 500 families, which is roughly 1,575 individuals.

The YMCA is referring to this challenge as “Operation Succor 500,” according to their press release. It will be implemented Saturday, May 22.

“Local organizations and individuals can often help us pinpoint the families in our community who are struggling, facing job loss, dealing with sickness or injury, lack of transportation to get to regularly scheduled food distributions or are feeling embarrassed about getting the help they need,” their press release said.

If you or your organization are able to offer assistance, they ask you contact Mel Curtis of the YMCA at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org.