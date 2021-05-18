Centre County YMCA hosts food distribution

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program will host a Farmers to Families food distribution event tomorrow.

The event will take place at the Penns Valley Area High School Wednesday, May 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. It is a drive-through event, according to YMCA’s press release.

They said vehicles are not permitted on school property until buses have departed.

The Farmers to Families program purchases food from farmers across the country who are struggling to sell what they produce during COVID-19, the release said.

Since May, it’s reported that roughly 100 million Family Food boxes have been distributed in support of this program to families in need across America.