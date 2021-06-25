Centre County YMCA hosting food distribution event today

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County announced that they will be hosting a food distribution event today.

Milk and veggie boxes will be given from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 25 at the former bowling alley on Enterprise Drive in Philipsburg.

This event is part of the YMCA Anti-Hunger Program.

The YMCA is also distributing meals through their Summer Lunch Program for children, which will run through August. They will be giving free meals at sites in seven school districts throughout Centre and Clearfield Counties containing protein, fruit, vegetables, bread and milk.

The Summer Lunch Program runs from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in a grab-and-go/drive-through style. For more information on the Summer Lunch Program, head to YMCA of Centre County’s website.

On their site, you will also find various other distribution events taking place.