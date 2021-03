CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At West Branch High School, the YMCA will be distributing free food boxes tomorrow to anyone that is facing food insecurity.

The distribution will start at 4 p.m., and it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis. The boxes each will contain items such as one gallon of milk, cheese, yogurt, pre-baked chicken, hot dogs, potatoes, apples and onions.

They will be handing out close to 1,300 boxes, and they plan to wrap up around 6 p.m.