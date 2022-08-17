CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The YMCA wants to help with that back-to-school shopping list by giving out school supplies at their event on Wednesday night in Philipsburg .

The Moshannon Valley YMCA at 113 North 14th Street will be hosting its “Last Night of Summer” back-to-school event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and school supplies, backpacks, and clothes will be handed out. Food such as snow cones, hot dogs, chips and water will also be available.

Besides handing out school supplies, there will also be local partner agencies that will hand out educational materials, a state police cruiser on display and balloon animals that will be made by Dr. Balloon.

Below is the list of agencies that will be on-site:

AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

CNB Bank

Jana Maria Foundation

Lion Mobile Clinic

CenClear

Central Immediate Unit

Youth Service Bureau

For more information on the event, visit the YMCA of Centre County’s website.