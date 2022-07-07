CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County YMCA, CenClear Child Services and U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced a new educational project to add to the YMCA’s anti-hunger efforts.

“The Farm” project will take place at Morgan Run Farm in West Decatur, Pa. The program will teach children the importance of growing fruits and vegetables for sustaining their own personal food chain.

The program is starting with a “garden trail” that shows children the growing process of fresh produce. The food that is harvested will be distributed to families that the YMCA is serving.

The Centre County YMCA said the goal of the program is to teach children about foods that are high in nutrition to help with physical and mental growth for their bodies.

“This project is about education. This project is about teaching people,” Thompson said. “This project is about people of all ages, from this age to everyone else, learning about food security, where food comes from and having a better appreciation for it.”

The YMCA plans to expand the farm’s offerings to include school visits from surrounding districts. There are also plans to have a learning kitchen to show children and families how to prepare the foods that are grown on “The Farm.”